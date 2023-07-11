Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN spiked 10.3% higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, to put them on track to close at an 11-month high, despite bitcoin BTCUSD edging up just 0.3%. The cryptocurrency exchange’s stock has been on a tear recently, as it has soared 25.2% just in July, after running up 15.0% in June and rallying 15.6% in May. Meanwhile, bitcoin has inched up 0.1% in July, after soaring 11.8% in June and falling 7.2% in May. Since Coinbase went public in April 2021, the correlation between the stock and bitcoin has been 0.92%, in which 1.00 would mean the moved perfectly in tandem, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data. Helping fuel recent investor interest in Coinbase, as well as in bitcoin, BlackRock Inc. BLK and several other asset managers recently filed applications for exchange-traded products that invest in bitcoin, and named Coinbase as their partner for surveillance sharing agreements. Coinbase’s stock surge comes as the S&P 500 SPX edged up 0.4% on Tuesday, but has slipped 0.5% month to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

