The selloff Tuesday in shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, after the company became the second cryptocurrency exchange that was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in two days, weighed on the stocks of other crypto companies. Coinbase’s stock tumbled 21.5% toward a five-month low in premarket trading, after shedding 9.1% on Monday after the SEC charged rival Binance Holdings Inc. with securities fraud. Among others in the crypto business, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA slid 2.4% after dropping 8.4% on Monday, Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock RIOT sank 5.7% after losing 8.8% on Monday and MicroStrategy Inc. shares MSTR shed 2.8% after giving up 8.5% the day before. Meanwhile, bitcoin BTCUSD declined 1.1% toward a 2 1/2-month low, as futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX eased less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

