Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL rose 0.9% in premarket trading Friday after the home, personal, oral and pet care products company reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, as another jump in pricing helped offset a volume decline. Net income fell to $502 million, or 60 cents a share, from $603 million, or 72 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 77 cents from 72 cents and beat the FactSet consensus of 75 cents. Sales rose 7.5% to $4.82 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.70 billion. Pricing increased 11.0%, after rising 12% a year ago, while volume fell 1.5% after being flat last year. For 2023, the company raised it guidance ranges for growth in EPS to the “high end” of mid-single-digits percentage range from mid-single-digits, and for growth in sales to 5% to 8% from 3% to 6%. The stock has lost 3.4% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

