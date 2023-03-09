Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL said Thursday that its board has declared a dividend of 48 cents a share, up from 47 cents a share. The dividend is payable May 15 to shareholders of record on April 21, the consumer products company said. Colgate-Palmolive said it had paid a dividend since 1895. Shares of the company edged higher in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story