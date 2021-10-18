Colin Powell was on board of Salesforce.com and Bloom Energy

Gen. Colin Powell, who died of COVID-19 complications, was on several boards, including that of two publicly traded companies, customer relationship management company Salesforce.com and fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy . The former secretary of state also was a strategic advisor to Kleiner Perkins, the venture capital firm. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
