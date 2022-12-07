Irsay says the NFL will get richer through gaming and entertainment ventures, pushing franchise values to $30 billion and leading to a European division in 10 to 20 years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : As FTX collapse spurs calls for tighter rules, ‘we’re already suited up’ on crypto, SEC chief Gensler says - December 7, 2022
- Tax Guy: Dear Tax Guy: Our accountant charged us $486 for a simple gift-tax return. Why on earth would it cost so much? - December 7, 2022
- : Colts owner Jim Irsay sees a European division in the NFL - December 7, 2022