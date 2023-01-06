Comcast Corp. CMCSA has elevated Jason Armstrong to the role of chief financial officer, the cable and media giant announced Friday. Armstrong, who has served as the company’s deputy CFO and treasurer, succeeds Mike Cavanagh, who was named Comcast’s president in October. Armstrong “is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company, and is well respected by our management team,” Cavanagh said in a release. Comcast shares were up about 1% in Friday’s premarket action. They have declined 27% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 SPX has lost 19%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

