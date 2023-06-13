Comerica Inc. CMA stock is up 4.6% after it said in a filing it plans to organically exit the mortgage bank finance business by the end of the year. It’s part of an overall focus on “selective loan growth” at the bank, according to a presentation it’s making Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story