Coming up: U.S. jobs report for February

The U.S. is forecast to have added 440,000 new jobs in February, according to economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 3.9% from 4%. The report will be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were set to open lower in Friday trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

