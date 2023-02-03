Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. CBSH slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading Friday, after the Missouri-based bank raised its quarterly dividend by 6.9%, to 27 cents a share from 25.25 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate increases the implied dividend yield to 1.61% from 1.50%. The new yield compares with the yield for the SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund KRE of 2.28% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 index SPX of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s stock has gained 1.6% over the past three months, while the regional bank ETF has advanced 4.1% and the S&P 500 has rallied 11.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story