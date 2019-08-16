Commodities Corner: Copper trades near a 2-year low, but ‘birth of an epic bull market’ draws near

Copper recently touched its lowest price level in more than two years but as supplies of the red metal tighten, analysts think commodities traders could overcome concerns about the economy, prompting prices for the industrial metal to move higher.
