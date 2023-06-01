Copper’s performance has been less than stellar this year, with prices of the industrial metal for the second quarter on track to register their largest quarterly percentage loss in a year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘How to travel for free’: I spent $500 hosting my friend for a week. Should she have paid for food and utilities? - June 1, 2023
- : Dell stock jumps after early earnings release shows largest sales decline on record, but still beats expectations - June 1, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Dr. Copper’s weak performance suggests more economic woes ahead - June 1, 2023