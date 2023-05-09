The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects natural-gas demand to generate U.S. electricity this summer to reach its second-highest level on record. Separately, the government agency sharply reduced its 2023 and 2024 forecasts for U.S. and global oil prices.
