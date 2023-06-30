Average gasoline prices are down by roughly 27% from a year ago, but U.S. drivers will still be paying one of the highest prices for the Independence Day holiday on record.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Gold futures end higher, but lose nearly 3% for the month and quarter - June 30, 2023
- : Failed Russian mutiny presents ‘window of opportunity’ for Ukraine NATO accession, says top Zelensky adviser - June 30, 2023
- Market Extra: Japanese stocks see best first-half in a decade. Here’s what it will take for the rally to continue. - June 30, 2023