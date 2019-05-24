Commodities Corner: Gasoline prices have room to climb as the summer driving season begins

Gasoline prices have eased at the pump after experiencing their biggest seasonal spike in eight years, but demand for the fuel is headed toward a record this summer, and prices might rebound, hitting a new peak for the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
