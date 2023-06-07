Cattle futures have climbed to their highest prices on record as drought conditions in the southwestern United States devastated the animals’ feeding grounds, contributing to a drop in the size of the domestic cattle herd to its smallest in eight years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells lawmakers to get rid of debt ceiling: Report - June 7, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Dave & Buster’s stock rides lower pay and food costs to best day since 2020 - June 7, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Homeowners are upbeat about the housing market — for one key reason andwhere does your city rank in the EPA’s Air-Quality Index? - June 7, 2023