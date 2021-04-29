Commodities Corner: Global Q1 gold demand down 23% year on year

Global gold demand in the first quarter of this year dropped from a year ago on the back of a more than 70% year-on-year decline in gold investments, according to a report from the World Gold Council released Thursday.
