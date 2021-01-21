Commodities Corner: Here’s what Biden’s early actions mean for oil’s outlook

Democrat Joe Biden took his place as president of the United States on Wednesday and promptly took actions that may have a long-term impact on oil prices and also show a vastly different approach to the energy market than his predecessor.
