Commodities Corner: Here’s what the oil market thinks OPEC+ should do next

Major oil producers will put their negotiation skills to the test when they meet to discuss production levels in early March, as Saudi Arabia and Russia attempt to seek balance between crude prices at their highest in more than year, tightening global supplies and an uncertain path of recovery for energy demand.
