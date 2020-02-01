Oil prices have fallen to a roughly four-month low, and U.S. benchmark crude suffered a loss of nearly 16% in January as the coronavirus epidemic intensifies the impact of seasonal weakness in the market, raising prospects for lower fuel prices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: The stock market’s biggest problem this week isn’t the coronavirus or Mideast tensions, strategist warns - February 1, 2020
- Market Extra: Investors brace for plunge in Chinese stocks when exchanges re-open Monday - February 1, 2020
- Commodities Corner: ‘Hurricane-force headwinds’ pull oil lower, but the losses aren’t built to last - February 1, 2020