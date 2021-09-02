Labor Day weekend traditionally signals the conclusion of the U.S. summer driving season, but it may not mark the end of the peak period for gasoline prices, which stand near their highest since 2014.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Another big U.S. jobs report could trigger Wall Street tremors – but beware the dreaded ‘August effect’ - September 2, 2021
- Commodities Corner: Hurricane Ida contributes to an altered course in gasoline prices — just in time for Labor Day travel - September 2, 2021
- Gold futures post back-to-back declines - September 2, 2021