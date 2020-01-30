Commodities Corner: Jet fuel demand takes a hit as coronavirus leads to travel restrictions

Oil prices are falling on expectations that the deadly coronavirus will lead to a slowdown in demand from China and beyond, but jet fuel consumption in the Asian nation already took a measurable hit on the back of travel restrictions aimed at curbing the infection rate.
