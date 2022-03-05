Commodities Corner: Key commodities index sees strongest weekly rise on record as Russia-Ukraine war rallies wheat and oil

Most commodities saw impressive gains this week on the back of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, with wheat leading the way as the conflict threatens to disrupt supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the grain.
