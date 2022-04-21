Commodities Corner: Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.
