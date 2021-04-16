Commodities Corner: Lumber and steel markets look to Biden’s infrastructure plan for their next big boost

There’s little doubt that demand for lumber, steel, and other commodities will get a boost from President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion proposed infrastructure package. Prices for some building materials, however, have already booked phenomenal gains in the first three months of the year, potentially setting limits on an extended rally.
