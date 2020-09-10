Commodities Corner: Lumber futures climb to a record and more than double for the year, as pandemic boosts demand

Lumber futures have managed to do something no other major commodity has been able to do in the face of the pandemic’s hit to the economy—more than double in price since the start of the year to touch their highest level on record.
