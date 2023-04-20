Three years to the day, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at a negative price for the first time on record. The oil market is again struggling with signs of a slowdown in the global economy that could lead to a drop in energy demand.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Higher prices, coal demand help CSX results; railroad’s stock rallies - April 20, 2023
- These 7 simple portfolios have beat the S&P 500 for more than 50 years - April 20, 2023
- : Verizon stock leads Dow losers after AT&T earnings - April 20, 2023