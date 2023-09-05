Oil prices climb to a new round of 2023 highs, buoyed in part by news that Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended their production cuts to the end of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Oil trades at 2023 highs. Are U.S. prices headed for $100? - September 5, 2023
- : North Korea would ‘pay a price’ for providing Russia with weapons, Biden official says - September 5, 2023
- In One Chart: How the U.S. housing market got stuck in the ’80s - September 5, 2023