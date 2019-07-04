The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to extend production curbs by another nine months shows just how concerned the group and allied oil producers are about a slowdown in energy demand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: OPEC, allies waging a battle to keep oil prices supported amid trade tensions - July 4, 2019
- Why donating diapers isn’t the best way to help immigrant children detained at the border - July 4, 2019
- The Moneyist: I had power of attorney for my late mother and lost $40,000 of her money on the stock market — do I need to repay it? - July 4, 2019