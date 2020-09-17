Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies held a regularly scheduled monthly joint committee meeting on Thursday that wasn’t expected to offer any surprises, but nevertheless has made a convincing impression on those doubting the oil producers’ commitment to fully comply with their agreed output cuts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dave & Buster’s stock plunges 26% on bankruptcy fears, but analysts say it’s investor ‘overreaction’ - September 17, 2020
- Commodities Corner: OPEC+ committee’s power of words helps to lift oil prices - September 17, 2020
- Oil futures finish higher as OPEC+ emphasizes commitment to reach full output-cut compliance - September 17, 2020