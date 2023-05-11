Silver futures suffer their largest one-day percentage loss in over three months and copper futures settle at their lowest since November as economic data from China dull demand prospects for the metals.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Meta climbs into ‘AI Sandbox’ with tools for advertisers - May 11, 2023
- ETF Wrap: This once popular ETF used to hedge against inflation is now out of favor. What investors are doing now. - May 11, 2023
- : Debt-ceiling breach could trigger ‘quick increases’ in credit-card rates, CFPB’s Rohit Chopra warns - May 11, 2023