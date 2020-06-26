Commodities Corner: Silver, copper prices mark an impressive recovery from March lows

Industrial metals have seen an impressive recovery in recent weeks. Silver has nearly erased its loss for the year, and copper is looking to recoup the bulk of the declines it suffered during the peak of the pandemic’s toll on the global economy.
