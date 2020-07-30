Commodities Corner: Silver: poor man’s gold no more?

Investors have focused on a rise in record prices for gold, but silver’s up nearly 25% in July—the metal’s second-biggest monthly gain on record—and it’s still undervalued compared with the yellow metal.
