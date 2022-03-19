Commodities Corner: The nickel market tumult: What investors need to know

Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange was suspended on March 8 after prices more than doubled in a short span of time. Trading reopened until eight days later, but chaos has ensued, with prices continuing to hit daily expanded price limits declines for three days in a row.
