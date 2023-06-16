Prices for most commodities have moved lower year to date, with coal, natural gas and nickel among the big decliners, suggesting inflation has reached its peak and recession may not be too far behind.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retirement Weekly: A secure retirement is possible even if you haven’t saved enough — yet - June 16, 2023
- Commodities Corner: The U.S. will soon be in a recession, based on commodity price declines: strategist - June 16, 2023
- Retirement Weekly: How a poverty mind-set can ruin your retirement - June 16, 2023