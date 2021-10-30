Commodities Corner: This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday— the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.
