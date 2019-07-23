Commodities Corner: U.S crude supplies poised to post longest stretch of weekly declines in 18 months

Analysts expect the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to report a fall in supplies of U.S. crude, stretching their declines to a sixth consecutive week—the longest streak in 18 months.
