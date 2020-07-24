Commodities Corner: U.S. shale oil production may take years to recover from COVID-19 demand slump

U.S. shale oil production has dropped since mid-March, with energy demand hit by the pandemic and domestic producers potentially cutting this year’s capital expenditures by around half, leading to expectations that output may not fully recover for years.
