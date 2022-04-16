A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: What’s next for gasoline prices? - April 16, 2022
- FA Center: Meme stocks are back, and you should run, not walk, the other way - April 16, 2022
- : White House says it will extend student-loan pause again before Aug. 31 or finalize plan by then on canceling student debt - April 16, 2022