Wheat futures rally by more than 8% on Wednesday to settle at the highest in three weeks, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine rising the wake of Moscow’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Rivian’s stock gains as EV sales are ‘ramping well,’ analyst says - July 19, 2023
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield finishes at three-week low, helped by easing U.K. inflation - July 19, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Wheat prices gain over 8% as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise after the suspension of the grain deal - July 19, 2023