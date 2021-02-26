Commodities Corner: Why copper just scored its biggest monthly gain since 2016

Copper prices score their largest monthly gain in over four years on Friday, as traders bet that a recovery in the pandemic-hit global economy will lead to a significant rise in demand for the industrial metal.
