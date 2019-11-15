Commodities Corner: Why farm bankruptcies have climbed, even with milk and cheese prices up 40% this year

After suffering significant declines over the past few years, prices for milk and cheese are trading roughly 40% higher this year, but the rally didn’t come fast enough for dairy farmers, who have seen a spike in bankruptcy filings.
