U.S. oil futures posted a climb of nearly 9% in September, but gasoline prices at the pump have declined — and are expected to fall further thanks in part to what some analysts refer to as “seasonality.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Why gasoline prices are set to fall even as oil marches toward $100 a barrel - September 30, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: Here’s how El Niño will impact winter, including skiing and snowboarding plans - September 30, 2023
- McCarthy now tries 45-day funding tactic to avoid government shutdown - September 30, 2023