Natural-gas futures tally their largest one-day percentage gain on record Thursday, up more than 46%, with the rally fueled by the expiration of the February contracts, and a ‘classic’ short squeeze as a winter storm looms in the Northeast.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices pull back from multiyear highs, but Ukraine worries persist - January 27, 2022
- Your Digital Self: A custom 752-mile-range Tesla is just one battery breakthrough that scientists are developing - January 27, 2022
- Commodities Corner: Why natural-gas futures logged their biggest one-day percent gain on record - January 27, 2022