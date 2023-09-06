Global demand for platinum is expected to climb sharply this year, contributing to the largest annual deficit for the metal on record, according to a report from the World Platinum Investment Council released Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Why platinum is forecast to see its largest-ever annual supply deficit - September 6, 2023
- : Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX around time of his Twitter purchase: report - September 5, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s economic growth slows by less than expected, but risks are building - September 5, 2023