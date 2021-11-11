Commodities Corner: Why prices for wheat have climbed to their highest level since 2012

Wheat prices have climbed above $8 a bushel for the first time in nearly nine years, with demand for the commodity rising and supplies expected to end the 2021-2022 marketing year at their lowest in more than a decade.
