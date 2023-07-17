Russia’s decision Monday to suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative led to a short-lived rally in the wheat and corn markets, but concerns over global supplies of key commodities from Russia and Ukraine are set to climb, contributing to uncertainty over global inflation.
