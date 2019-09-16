Global crude production has taken a serious hit following the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, leading to a spike in oil prices but for gasoline, this market-moving event couldn’t have come at a better time.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Why Saudi Arabia’s output hit won’t lead to shocking prices at the gas pump - September 16, 2019
- American’s stock leads airlines lower as oil price spike fuels costs, pricing concerns - September 16, 2019
- EIA forecasts U.S. shale oil output to edge up by 74,000 barrels a day in October - September 16, 2019