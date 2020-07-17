Commodities Corner: Why Shanghai oil futures won’t become a global crude benchmark anytime soon

More than two years after China’s launch of yuan-denominated crude-oil futures, global interest in the contracts has seen a notable increase, but analysts don’t expect the contracts to become widely used anytime soon, citing challenges linked to currency and availability to international traders.
