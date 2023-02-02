Silver has outpaced gold’s gains in the past three months, and its classification as both an industrial and precious metal may lead it to even higher prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Lazard stock pops on growing macroeconomic optimism, stronger-than-expected revenue - February 2, 2023
- Crypto: Why NFTs saw $941 million in trading volume in January – the highest since June 2022 - February 2, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Why silver is outperforming gold - February 2, 2023